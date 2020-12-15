Bill Coleman Death -Dead – Obituary :Bill Coleman, namesake of CU’s Coleman Institute for Cognitive Disabilities has Died .
Bill Coleman, namesake of CU’s Coleman Institute for Cognitive Disabilities has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Imagine! is saddened to hear about the loss of a true visionary in our field: Bill Coleman, namesake of CU's Coleman Institute for Cognitive Disabilities. The Coleman Institute is known for its work in using technology to support people with I/DD https://t.co/smxrj2vhpj
— Imagine! (@ImagineCOinfo) December 15, 2020
Imagine! @ImagineCOinfo Imagine! is saddened to hear about the loss of a true visionary in our field: Bill Coleman, namesake of CU’s Coleman Institute for Cognitive Disabilities. The Coleman Institute is known for its work in using technology to support people with I/DD https://president.cu.edu/newsletter/december-2020/loss-visionary
