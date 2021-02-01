Bill Cosper Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dallas High School teacher and coach Bill Cosper has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Dallas High School teacher and coach Bill Cosper has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

Lake Dallas ISD 7h · Lake Dallas ISD is profoundly saddened by the death of Lake Dallas High School teacher and coach Bill Cosper. Coach Cosper was known to our Falcon Family for his devotion to students, with a heart for his athletes as well as the entire student body. He will be deeply missed directing students on the sidelines and greeting them in the hallways.

Source: (20+) Lake Dallas ISD – Posts | Facebook

Lake Dallas ISD

Details regarding a ceremony for Coach Cosper are pending and will be shared when available. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time.

Tosha Dion

How blessed our students and athletes have been to have an influence and supportive mentor like him, motivating and uplifting our kids on and off the field. I know when my son becomes a coach, he will strive daily to impact athletes just as Coach Cosper did him. He is going to be so missed .

Kristi ‘Throne’ Strickland

Bill was a one of a kind, absolute joy to know. We are all so blessed we were allowed the chance to live in his presence. He will be incredibly missed by the staff and students, both current and former, at LDHS. Our heart goes out to his beautiful family.

Ginger Kerr Collier

We have been praying for our community since we heard the news. Our hearts are broken. Many prayers for his family, the coaches, faculty, students, and all of our LD Family.

Kim Cantwell Dolezalek

So heartbreaking. Praying for his family, friends colleagues and all the kids currently attending and graduates of LD whose lives he’s impacted.

Jill Davenport Pennington

So very saddened by this news. Praying for his family, the staff, students, and all of our LD family!.

Judy Graham

How very sad! We are so sorry! Sending prayers for his family— both his personal one and his Falcon family, too!

Jesse Wenger

This is a huge loss for the district. He was a great man and coach. He is a big reason my son is where he is now. Cosper was tough on him, but it pushed him to be better. He will be missed by so many people.

R.I.P. Coach Cosper.

Benjamin Rios Jr.

I’m saddened to be reading this news. My thoughts and prayers are with family and all those students whose lives he’s impacted.

Russell Lopez

Very few people are so easy to talk to and so genuinely kind and sincere as Bill Cosper. Always ready to say hello and share a story. As a son of a coach I can tell you that this man was an impact on, not one but many, generations of people. I thank God for giving me the opportunity to know him. A wonderful man.