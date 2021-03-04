Bill Dean Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bill Dean has Died.

Ryan Stephens 9h · I am DEEPLY saddened. A close friend informed me last night we lost Bill Dean. I didn’t want to believe it. Bill was my first MMA Coach in Oceanside California. I’ve known him for 17 years. He was a mentor, a coach, an instructor, a friend, and a legend within the fight community. He impacted me in so many ways. Some of the principles he taught me, I still use and share today. He inspired me to harden the f@&$ up, never quit, and to fight hard. RIP, Big Bill Dean. Gone but you will never be forgotten.

So sorry Brother! He is a testament to how a martial arts instructor can be so much more to those they train. I’m sure he will be deeply missed by many and that grief, in part, tells the story of the value of his contributions in this world.

I remember the last time you were with Bill in this video. I could see how his training you had paid off and how pleased both of you looked. Brother I’m so sorry to hear of Bills passing and the loss of your mentor and friend. I pray for his sole and that the impact he’d had on you strengthens as you carry on with what he taught you. I also pray for you Main for your heart that is greatly broken and that Bill rests in peace,