Bill Gaskins Death -Dead : Washington State Athletics Hall of Fame defensive back Bill Gaskins has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Washington State Athletics Hall of Fame defensive back Bill Gaskins, a 1965 All-American and member of the famed 1965 Cardiac Kids, passed away Thursday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. 📰: https://t.co/bwl43W5eJ6 pic.twitter.com/B5XkAFAaAM — Washington State Athletics (@WSUCougars) November 16, 2020

Tributes

Bill Gaskins simply was a fantastic and humble human being. Cougar nation, the Palouse, and America lost a great man. I shall miss chatting with him. My condolences to his family.https://t.co/6EYvJr9BPz — DeanHare (@Dean_Hare_Photo) November 16, 2020