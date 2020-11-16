Bill Gaskins Death -Dead : Washington State Athletics Hall of Fame defensive back Bill Gaskins has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 16, 2020
0 Comment

Bill Gaskins Death -Dead : Washington State Athletics Hall of Fame defensive back Bill Gaskins has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Washington State Athletics Hall of Fame defensive back Bill Gaskins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 15, 2020.

“Washington State Athletics on Twitter: “Washington State Athletics Hall of Fame defensive back Bill Gaskins, a 1965 All-American and member of the famed 1965 Cardiac Kids, passed away Thursday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.