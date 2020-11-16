Bill Gaskins Death -Dead : Washington State Athletics Hall of Fame defensive back Bill Gaskins has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Washington State Athletics Hall of Fame defensive back Bill Gaskins, a 1965 All-American and member of the famed 1965 Cardiac Kids, passed away Thursday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.
📰: https://t.co/bwl43W5eJ6 pic.twitter.com/B5XkAFAaAM
— Washington State Athletics (@WSUCougars) November 16, 2020
Tributes
Bill Gaskins simply was a fantastic and humble human being.
Cougar nation, the Palouse, and America lost a great man.
I shall miss chatting with him.
My condolences to his family.https://t.co/6EYvJr9BPz
— DeanHare (@Dean_Hare_Photo) November 16, 2020
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.