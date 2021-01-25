Bill Glen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bill Glen has Died .

Bill Glen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Today I heard the sad news that Bill Glen had passed away. Bill was a stalwart of the Yes family and a friend. Rest in peace Bill, sorry you didn't see your beloved Scotland free. Bidh Alba saor mo charaid. pic.twitter.com/dYx73iX5M6 — Brian Feeney (@Jagsfan1876otig) January 25, 2021

