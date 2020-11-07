Bill Gosden Death -Dead : The man who ran the Intl Film Festival for years has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Bill Gosden has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.

” Simon Wilson on Twitter: “Bill Gosden has died. The man who ran the Intl Film Festival for years and years and made it such a great, enormously popular celebration not just of movies but of art and entertainment and critical inquiry. Sitting in the dark with a big crowd today. We’ve lost a cultural hero. ”

Bill Gosden has died. The man who ran the Intl Film Festival for years and years and made it such a great, enormously popular celebration not just of movies but of art and entertainment and critical inquiry. Sitting in the dark with a big crowd today. We've lost a cultural hero. — Simon Wilson (@simonbwilson) November 6, 2020

Tributes

Steve Newall wrote

We all knew we’d hear of Bill Gosden’s passing eventually, but I’m still shocked and don’t really know what to say other than Bill, you rule. You’ll be monumentally missed, and NZIFF will be an annual reminder of your absence that I don’t expect to feel any less empty over time.

Auckland Live wrote

New Zealand has lost a cultural hero with the death of former New Zealand International Film Festival director Bill Gosden (ONZM).

We are humbled by Bill’s magnificent legacy, and send our condolences to his whānau and colleagues at @nziff

Wgtn Film Society wrote

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former @nzff director Bill Gosden. Bill contributed hugely to film culture in NZ. He leaves a legacy from which we will continue to prosper from. Arohanui to Bill’s whanau and friends. Yellow heart 10 MP’s Walk Into Parliament…

@goldenstatenz wrote

Very sad to hear of the passing of Bill Gosden. He worked so hard for the Film Festival to thrive in New Zealand. A champion of cinema. Rest easy.

happyhomemakerHocho wrote

sad to hear the news of Bill Gosden, he contributed massively to film in New Zealand. He was very supportive when we were setting up Outtakes the queer film festival here too. Arohanui

Dominic Corry wrote

The NZ International Film Festivals always punched above their weight because of Bill Gosden’s tireless passion. His legacy is strong, and will be felt for a long time. He was a super good dude. RIP.

Jonathan Bielski wrote

I had such admiration for Bill Gosden, he was a glory. I am sad he has left this mortal coil. What he built remains in the truly marvellous @nzff we are so very lucky to have; what a gift to leave us. One of the Greats.