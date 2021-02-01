Bill Hammond Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bill Hammond ,A marvellous artist has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020

Bill Hammond has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Bill Hammond one of our finest artists has died

A marvellous artist and a very lovely man pic.twitter.com/pK0fchHtXr — Hamish Keith (@hamish_keith) February 1, 2021

Hamish Keith @hamish_keith Bill Hammond one of our finest artists has died A marvellous artist and a very lovely man

NOTICE.