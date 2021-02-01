Bill Hammond Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bill Hammond has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
Bill Hammond has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are truly saddened to hear of the passing of the incredible Bill Hammond. His work has meant so much to the Aotearoa artistic community.
The Big Idea sends our love and condolences to Bill's family, friends and fans – an enduring legacy that will inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/nZo2psmTeS
— The Big Idea, NZ (@thebigideanz) February 1, 2021
