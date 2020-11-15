Bill Jamieson Death -Dead : Bill Jamieson has Died.

Bill Jamieson Death -Dead : Bill Jamieson has Died.

Bill Jamieson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 14, 2020.

” Alastair Jamieson on Twitter: “My incredibly talented, kind and generous dad, Bill Jamieson, has died in hospital after a battle with cancer. Mum and I are heartbroken. He was a lifelong and respected journalist. ”

Tributes 

Alastair Jamieson wrote
Covid cruelly stole our final days with him. We were only allowed to visit him, for the first time in two weeks, on Friday and he died, alone, in the early hours of Saturday. Like so many, he did not die from coronavirus but it caused a lot of pain.

Bill was entirely self-taught, starting as a sub-editor in the inky ‘hot metal’ era of newspapers in which headlines were both a physical and mental skill. He learned economics just from reporting on business and markets.

