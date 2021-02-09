Bill Johnston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Bill Johnston has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021
Dr. Bill Johnston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.
We are sad to share the passing of Dr. Bill Johnston, the king of the WSU turf program for 35 years. Our condolences to his wife, Ellen, his family, and all of his friends out there in the turf industry. pic.twitter.com/7jNjhzlIMK
— Inland Empire GCSA (@IEGCSA) February 9, 2021
