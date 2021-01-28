Bill Knott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bill Knott, @GeneralsFootbal long-time announcer has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Bill Knott, @GeneralsFootbal long-time announcer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The VHSL is sad to hear that Bill Knott, @GeneralsFootbal long-time announcer has passed away. The VHSL offers our condolences to his family, friends, and his Dinwiddie High School family: https://t.co/3xwUzZ9ixV — VHSL Athletics (@VHSL_) January 28, 2021

VHSL Athletics @VHSL_ The VHSL is sad to hear that Bill Knott, @GeneralsFootbal long-time announcer has passed away. The VHSL offers our condolences to his family, friends, and his Dinwiddie High School family:

NOTICE.