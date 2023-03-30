Bill Leavy, 76, rest in peace.

At the age of 76, Bill Leavy has passed away. May he rest in peace.

Former NFL referee, Bill Leavy, passed away at the age of 76. Leavy had a successful career in the NFL, serving as a referee for 15 years before retiring in 2014. He was highly respected by players, coaches, and fellow referees for his fairness, accuracy, and professionalism on the field.

Leavy began his career in the NFL as a line judge in 1995 before being promoted to a referee in 1997. He quickly established himself as one of the league’s top officials, earning five postseason assignments, including three Super Bowls – XXXVI in 2002, XL in 2006, and XLVIII in 2014. He was also selected to officiate in two Pro Bowls in 2001 and 2003.

Throughout his career, Leavy achieved a reputation for being one of the most reliable officials in the league, and he was frequently called upon to lead high-profile games. His ability to keep control of games while adhering to the rules of the game earned him the respect of players and coaches alike.

In 2006, Leavy received widespread praise for admitting to a critical mistake during Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks. Leavy had incorrectly flagged Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck for a low block, which led to a Steelers touchdown. After reviewing the play on video, Leavy acknowledged his error, admitting that the block was legal, and apologized to Hasselbeck for the mistaken call.

Off the field, Leavy was a well-liked and respected member of the NFL community. During his time as an official, he served as a mentor to younger referees and offered his time to charitable causes. He was a frequent guest speaker at events for organizations such as the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the March of Dimes.

Leavy’s legacy as an NFL official will live on for many years to come. His dedication to the game, his professionalism, and his love of the sport earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and the players he officiated. He will be remembered as one of the best referees to ever officiate in the NFL.

