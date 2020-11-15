Bill Marcroft Death -Dead : Voice of the Utes’, Bill Marcroft has Died – .

Voice of the Utes’, Bill Marcroft has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 15, 2020.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of the 'Voice of the Utes', Bill Marcroft. Our thoughts are with Marcroft’s family and friends. RIP Legend. https://t.co/llcACtNuMz — Utah Basketball🏀 (w/ 😷) (@UtahMBB) November 15, 2020

Tributes

@Super70sSports @ronnietshirts Can we of Ute Nation get some love for the passing of longtime Ute broadcaster, Bill Marcroft. For nearly 40 years he called Ute games including Manny’s Miracle in 1985 and the undefeated season in 2004 with Alex Smith at QB. RIP Bill. pic.twitter.com/ceNulpzRy2 — Jimbo Krats (@jimbokrats) November 15, 2020

Kyle Whittingham wrote

So sad to hear the news of my good friend Bill Marcroft’s passing. He was an icon of Utah Athletics for so many years and leaves an incredible legacy behind. Sending love to his family. He will be greatly missed. Bill Riley wrote

Rest In Peace to a True Utah Man! Bill Marcroft was the soundtrack of Utah Football and Hoops for generations of Utah Fans! It was my pleasure to know him and work with him! Legend! Steve Klauke @slbeesradio wrote

With the passing of Bill Marcroft today, I wish that the Utah Sports Hall of Fame would finally find spots for Bill, Paul James and Hot Rod Hundley. It’s not a true Utah Sports HOF without those three being inducted. Utah Athletics wrote

Today we mourn the passing of longtime radio play-by-play voice Bill Marcroft. He graduated from @UUtah in 1952, began to work on athletics broadcasts in 1966, and called 440 Utah football games and 1,088 men’s basketball games: Jimmy Soto wrote

So long to my friend Bill Marcroft. Plenty of memories together with our South High connection, talks on the road during my playing days, rounds of golf & the time in my home when he gave me guidance before my first Ute radio call. Bill is the Ute of all Utes and will be missed! Emily wrote

I still have a cassette tape with Bill Marcroft and @Coach_Keith44 final interview after the 1997 Elite 8 loss. Bill was a staple in our home growing up as we had to listen to many games on the radio. He helped me fall in love with Utah sports. Im sad today.

Back in HS I loved watching Marcroft deliver Sports every night on channel 2.

Later a dream come true as a young Sportscaster in my 20’s when Bill welcomed me to @KUTV2News Sports as anchor back in ‘87. Spent hours listening to stories & talking to Bill! Great man! RIP Bill! pic.twitter.com/jKS8GX3KtI — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) November 15, 2020