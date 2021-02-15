Bill Moynihan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bill Moynihan has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021

Bill Moynihan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.

We lost Bill Moynihan early this morning and I am heartbroken. Bill was my not only my longtime assistant but a member of our extended family. Billy and me, for 35 years it was Billy and me. Valentine's Day will always belong to him. Godspeed, Bill. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Nw4kaBPqRX — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) February 14, 2021

Nancy Sinatra @NancySinatra We lost Bill Moynihan early this morning and I am heartbroken. Bill was my not only my longtime assistant but a member of our extended family. Billy and me, for 35 years it was Billy and me. Valentine’s Day will always belong to him. Godspeed, Bill. I love you.

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –