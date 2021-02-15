Bill Moynihan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bill Moynihan has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
Bill Moynihan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
We lost Bill Moynihan early this morning and I am heartbroken. Bill was my not only my longtime assistant but a member of our extended family.
Billy and me, for 35 years it was Billy and me. Valentine's Day will always belong to him. Godspeed, Bill. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Nw4kaBPqRX
— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) February 14, 2021
