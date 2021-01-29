Bill O’Keeffe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bill O’Keeffe has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Bill O’Keeffe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Boherbue GAA are saddened to learn of the death of Bill O’Keeffe.
A fantastic character within the community, he fulfilled many roles within the club & was a prominent referee within @DuhallowGAA and @OfficialCorkGAA for many years.
Our sympathies to all his family. May he RIP
— Official BoherbueGaa (@BoherbueGaa) January 29, 2021
Official BoherbueGaa @BoherbueGaa Boherbue GAA are saddened to learn of the death of Bill O’Keeffe. A fantastic character within the community, he fulfilled many roles within the club & was a prominent referee within @DuhallowGAA and @OfficialCorkGAA for many years. Our sympathies to all his family. May he RIP
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.