Bill O’Keeffe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bill O’Keeffe has Died .

Boherbue GAA are saddened to learn of the death of Bill O’Keeffe. A fantastic character within the community, he fulfilled many roles within the club & was a prominent referee within @DuhallowGAA and @OfficialCorkGAA for many years. Our sympathies to all his family. May he RIP — Official BoherbueGaa (@BoherbueGaa) January 29, 2021

