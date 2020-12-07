Bill Pemstein Death -Dead – Obituary : Ex-Pioneer Press & Daily Herald colleague Bill Pemstein has Died .

Bill Pemstein Death -Dead – Obituary : Ex-Pioneer Press & Daily Herald colleague Bill Pemstein has Died .

ex-Pioneer Press & Daily Herald colleague Bill Pemstein has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Heartbroken by the passing of my ex-Pioneer Press & Daily Herald colleague Bill Pemstein. To know Bill was to love him. Funny, authentic, tough, loved his family & his Baltimore O’s. Thoughts & prayers to his 3 wonderful boys & wife Eileen. Cheers & RIP

