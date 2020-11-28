Bill Phillips Death -Dead – Obituaries: Bill Phillips has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Bill Phillips has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.
“Arkansas State Athletics on Twitter: “We mourn the loss of one of our all-time greats with the passing today of Bill Phillips, who is a member of both our Ring of Honor & Hall of Honor, as well as an @ArkansasState Distinguished Alumnus. Our deepest sympathies go out to the Phillips family. ”
We mourn the loss of one of our all-time greats with the passing today of Bill Phillips, who is a member of both our Ring of Honor & Hall of Honor, as well as an @ArkansasState Distinguished Alumnus.
Our deepest sympathies go out to the Phillips family.https://t.co/H9mFdXF8tX pic.twitter.com/kNClpJnxWC
— Arkansas State Athletics (@AStateRedWolves) November 28, 2020
