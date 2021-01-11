Bill Rappleye Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bill Rappleye of channel 10 news has Died .

By | January 11, 2021
0 Comment

Bill Rappleye has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Samantha Cookinham @SJCookinham I am saddened to hear the passing of @BRappleye . I met him in 2016 while attending the taping of 10 News Conference for @NBC10 . Bill was one of the nicest people & known for his quick wit. His reporting made an impact in Rhode Island. My thoughts & prayers are with his family.

