Bill Rappleye Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bill Rappleye of channel 10 news has Died .
Bill Rappleye has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
I am saddened to hear the passing of @BRappleye. I met him in 2016 while attending the taping of 10 News Conference for @NBC10. Bill was one of the nicest people & known for his quick wit. His reporting made an impact in Rhode Island. My thoughts & prayers are with his family. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nHLEU3Lafz
— Samantha Cookinham (@SJCookinham) January 10, 2021
