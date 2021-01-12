Bill Runkle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bill Runkle has Died .
Bill Runkle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Bill Runkle passes – Bluegrass Today https://t.co/H7W1g2lCfw
Our condolences to Bill's family. Bill will be missed greatly in the banjo community and the C.B.S.🙏💖🪕@BanjoPope @UnrealBluegrass @BanjoHfuhruhur @thinkinator @AnselmoJoanice @Josh_the_weirdo @alanjamesheidem
— DC (@DiedreColetti) January 12, 2021
DC @DiedreColetti Bill Runkle passes – Bluegrass Today https://bluegrasstoday.com/bill-runkle-passes/… Our condolences to Bill’s family. Bill will be missed greatly in the banjo community and the C.B.S
