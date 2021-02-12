Bill Spear Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bill Spear has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Bill Spear has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of life member, Bill Spear (OAM). A passionate club man, Bill was President of West Adelaide Men’s Committee for several years and became a Life Member of West Adelaide in 1993. Our deepest condolences to the Spear family. pic.twitter.com/dr4KEK3riM
— West Adelaide Basketball (@WestAdelaideBB) February 12, 2021
