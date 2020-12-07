Bill Spencer Death -Dead – Obituary : Bill Spencer who earned All-America honors with @utahskiteam in 1959 has Died .
Sending our condolences to the Spencer family as we mourn the loss of Bill Spencer. He earned All-America honors with @utahskiteam in 1959, ascended to rank of Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army, and is a member of the @CrimsonClub HOF Class of 2004. https://t.co/w6Qfmi6D3A
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) December 7, 2020
