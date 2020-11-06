Bill Stein Death -Dead : Hamm’s Bear artist Bill Stein has Died .

It is with a heavy heart, that we say good bye to one of the true legends of Hamm’s history. .Hamm’s Bear artist Bill Stein passed away this week at the age of 97. Bill was a huge supporter of the Hamm’s Club, however, above all, he was a wonderful human being. pic.twitter.com/uDXIY0n5Zb — Hamm's Beer Club (@hammsbeerclub) November 5, 2020

