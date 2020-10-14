Bill Strickland Death – Dead : Bill Strickland Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Bill Strickland has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“Hockey NL on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that Hockey NL announces the passing of the late Bill Strickland on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Bill was a former Hockey NL Chair, Junior Council. ”

Tributes

———————— –

It is with great sadness that Hockey NL announces the passing of the late Bill Strickland on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Bill was a former Hockey NL Chair, Junior Council. pic.twitter.com/256b2K3RSP — Hockey NL (@HkyNL) October 14, 2020