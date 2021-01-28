Bill Tall Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :CityFarmersNsy ’s iconic Bill Tall has Died .

CityFarmersNsy ’s iconic Bill Tall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

I’m saddened to here of the passing of @CityFarmersNsy’s iconic Bill Tall. He was one of San Diego’s genuine treasures. Few outings beat a stroll with the family and fur-peeps through the nursery grounds, and Bill’s warmth and knowledge were unbeatable. RIP. pic.twitter.com/OPkl3HY90M — Cory Briggs (@CoryBriggs) January 28, 2021

