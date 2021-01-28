Bill Tall Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :CityFarmersNsy ’s iconic Bill Tall has Died .

January 28, 2021
0 Comment

CityFarmersNsy ’s iconic Bill Tall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Cory Briggs @CoryBriggs I’m saddened to here of the passing of @CityFarmersNsy ’s iconic Bill Tall. He was one of San Diego’s genuine treasures. Few outings beat a stroll with the family and fur-peeps through the nursery grounds, and Bill’s warmth and knowledge were unbeatable. RIP.

