Billionaires: “10 Billionaires Who Have Remained Dominant for a Decade”

Included in the List of Billionaires for 10 Consecutive Years: Know the Names

The world of billionaires is an ever-changing landscape, with fortunes fluctuating at a rapid pace. One day, someone may be sitting at the top of the list, and the next, they may have dropped several spots. However, there are a few individuals who have managed to maintain their positions on the list of top 10 billionaires for the last 10 years. Let’s take a look at some of these billionaires who have shown remarkable consistency in maintaining their wealth.

Carlos Slim

The first name on the list is that of Mexican telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim. At the time of the launch of the Bloomberg Index in 2012, he was at the number one position in the top 10 list with a net worth of $65.8 billion. However, he remains on the list 10 years later, with a current net worth of $62.8 billion. Slim made his fortune in the telecommunications industry, and he continues to maintain his position as one of the richest people in the world.

Bill Gates

The next name on the list is that of Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft. Gates took entry in Bloomberg’s list of billionaires in the year 2013 and his dominance is still intact. Bill Gates has a net worth of $125 billion. Currently, he is at number 4 in the list of top-10 billionaires. Gates has been a consistent presence on the list of top 10 billionaires for the last 10 years, and his wealth continues to grow. Gates has transitioned from his role as CEO of Microsoft to focus on philanthropic efforts through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Bernard Arnault

French billionaire Bernard Arnault joined this list in the year 2013. At that time, he was at the tenth position with a net worth of $29 billion. Arnault is the CEO and chairman of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, which is the world’s largest luxury goods company. At present, Bernard Arnault is the second richest person in the world with a net worth of around $187 billion, making him one of the few individuals who have managed to climb up the list over the last 10 years.

Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison is also included in the list of such billionaires, who have been consistently featured on this list for the last almost 10 years. Ellison is the founder of Oracle Corporation, one of the world’s largest software companies. Currently, he is at number 5 in this list, and his net worth is around $118 billion. Ellison has been a regular presence on the list of top 10 billionaires for the last decade, and his wealth continues to grow.

These billionaires have shown remarkable consistency in maintaining their position on the list of top 10 billionaires over the last 10 years. Their wealth has grown steadily, and they continue to make significant contributions to their respective industries. While the world of billionaires may be unpredictable, these individuals have managed to maintain their positions at the top of the list, cementing their status as some of the wealthiest people in the world.

In conclusion, while the list of top 10 billionaires is dynamic and constantly changing, there are a few individuals who have managed to maintain their positions on the list for the last 10 years. Carlos Slim, Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault, and Larry Ellison are some of the names that have been consistently featured on this list for the last decade, and their wealth continues to grow. As the world continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see if these individuals can maintain their positions at the top of the list for years to come.

Billionaires who have maintained dominance Top 10 billionaires in the world Wealthy individuals who have maintained power Billionaires with long-lasting influence Most influential billionaires of the decade

News Source : DelhiBreakings.com

Source Link :“Top 10 Billionaires Who Have Maintained Dominance for 10 Years”/