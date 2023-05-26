“Bills Coaching Staff”: Who Comprises the Coaching Staff of the Bills?

The Buffalo Bills Coaching Staff for the 2023 NFL Season

The Buffalo Bills have won double-digit games in each of the past four seasons, making one Conference Championship bout during that time and playing in arguably the game of the decade against the Chiefs in the 2021 Divisional Round. The Bills made a few staff changes since last season, but most of their continuity remains.

Current Coaching Staff

Here is a breakdown of the current Buffalo Bills coaching staff:

Sean McDermott, Head Coach

Sean McDermott has been the head coach of the Buffalo Bills since 2017. He has led the team to the playoffs in three of his four seasons as head coach, including a trip to the AFC Championship game in 2020. In 2023, McDermott will also take over as the team’s defensive play-caller.

Ken Dorsey, Offensive Coordinator

Ken Dorsey has been the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills since 2020. He helped guide the Bills to the top-ranked offense in the NFL in 2020 and has been instrumental in the development of quarterback Josh Allen.

Matthew Smiley, Special Teams Coordinator

Matthew Smiley has been the special teams coordinator for the Buffalo Bills since 2021. He has helped the Bills’ special teams unit become one of the best in the league.

Other Coaches

The rest of the coaching staff includes:

Bobby Babich, Linebackers Coach

John Butler, Defensive Backs/Passing Game Coordinator

Joe Danna, Safeties Coach

Jaylon Finner, Defensive Quality Control

Al Holcomb, Senior Defensive Assistant

Eric Washington, Senior Defensive Assistant/Defensive Line Coach

Marcus West, Assistant Defensive Line

Rob Boras, Tight Ends Coach

Joe Brady, Quarterbacks Coach

Austin Gund, Offensive Assistant/Offensive Line

Adam Henry, Wide Receivers

Aaron Kromer, Offensive Line Coach

Marc Lubick, Assistant Quarterbacks Coach/Game Management

Mike Shula, Senior Offensive Assitant

Kyle Shurmur, Offensive Quality Control

Kelly Skupper, Running Backs

New Changes to Team Coaching Staff in 2023

The most significant change wasn’t the addition of a new staff member but the loss of one and added responsibilities at the top. Leslie Frazier was with the team from 2017 until 2022 as the defensive coordinator. But at the end of February, the team announced that Frazier was taking a year off from coaching.

It has changed things for McDermott, who will take over as the team’s defensive play-caller.

“Just different assignments for me during practice at times now and not holistically, but from time to time throughout practice,” McDermott said. “I’m in a different position than maybe I was before just because I need to be there.”

Von Miller sounds excited about having McDermott’s voice be consistently present on the defensive side now.

“I like the way he coaches,” Miller said. “It should be great, man. He was always present. He was always giving pointers throughout the whole entire season. So now he’s just full-time in there.”

But there were a few other changes as well. Holcomb and Henry joined the coaching staff. Gund and Shurmur each changed roles within the organization for 2023.

Conclusion

The Buffalo Bills coaching staff is a talented group of individuals who have proven their ability to lead the team to success. With the addition of Holcomb and Henry and McDermott taking on a new role as the team’s defensive play-caller, the Bills are poised to continue their winning ways in the 2023 NFL season.

