Billy Bob Death -Dead – Obituary : Pam Billingsley’s son, Billy Bob has Died .
Pam Billingsley’s son, Billy Bob has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Debbie Moreland 11 hrs · It is with deepest sympathies that we share the loss of Pam Billingsley’s son, Billy Bob, from a truck accident yesterday. Please keep them in your prayers. Pam is one of our own having started as a district employee and retiring as a NRCS District Conservationist.
Source: (20+) Arkansas Association of Conservation Districts | Facebook
