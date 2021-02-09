Billy Brown Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Billy Brown, who starred in “Alaskan Bush People has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021

Billy Brown, who starred in “Alaskan Bush People has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.

“As long as Ami and my family are beside me, I’ll ride the wind of adventure to the end.” Rest in peace, Billy. Take a… Posted by Alaskan Bush People on Monday, February 8, 2021

Billy Brown, who starred in “Alaskan Bush People,” has died at 68. 🙏 https://t.co/orR3Sk0fJX — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 9, 2021

ExtraTV @extratv Billy Brown, who starred in “Alaskan Bush People,” has died at 68.

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Haley Jarvis

My heart breaks for the family – a very sad loss for everyone who’s had the pleasure of watching such an amazing father and husband . May he rest peacefully and the new generations honour the man who started it all with his amazing wife .

Rita Knopick

Rest in Peace Billy Brown. I have the utmost respect for you and your family and your way of life. I will miss you on the show but I hope that the family will continue. May God give you all comfort and my God also give the crew of Alaskan Bush People comfort also.

Linda Fisher

Rest in peace sir. My CONDOLENCES to the family. I know how you feel Ami I lost my husband in nov last year, its heart breaking for everyone involved. GOD be with u all.

Teresa Copeland

Thoughts and prayers are with the Brown family. I have watched the show from the beginning and enjoyed getting to know everyone.

Annette Wheat

I’m so sorry for the loss of this wonderful man, husband and father. He will be so missed. Ami and all the family are in my prayers

Cheryl Caddy

what a sad thing to happen to a lovely man that’s been through a lot. you will be missed billy. my heart goes out to your family. R.I.P billy your aussie fan.

Charlotte Bumpous Craddock

My condolences to each and everyone of you;( this was one of my favorite shows and still is. RIP Billy! I know his family is hurting so much right now they all loved him dearly and look up to him. I wished I could give y’all the biggest hug .

Katie Kynast

I can’t believe it… this is so sad. You could tell by watching the show the family was extremely close. I feel terrible for them…. RIP Billy.

Cathie Marcoux

Praying for your family. It is difficult now but God’s grace & strength will carry you thru. Your precious Dad’s spirit is with Jesus. He is healed & will be waiting in Eternity for a wonderful reunion with each of you.

Michelle Macdonnell

Rest in peace Billy…..my heart goes out to the family, who will find great strength in the memories, of quality time and skills you were so gracious to pass on to them. Bless you all.

Shari Mcneil-Harm

Thoughts and prayers to the entire family!! My heart breaks for all of them. May Patriarch Billy Brown be wrapped in the arms of the angels and his beautiful spirit always be ever present in the whispering winds atop Palmer Mountain….he was a beautiful soul..

Linda Webb Raynis

Love your show Billy was the best role model Dad and taught his kids to survive! We all need a class in that stuff! But you were a millionaire to your family and that what matters…RIP

Barbara Woody

Praying for the Browns, I’m so heartbroken for all of you, your father was such an inspiration! Love watching your show, the growth you all have made and continue to make is so remarkable, make Billy proud!.

Jessica Johnson

I trust he’s watching over his family from Heaven, love to all his loved ones left here, I know what it’s like to lose an amazing father too soon, love and hugs to you all!

Jeni Henry Donahey

You were definitely one of the good guys, it’s hard to see you go. I hope your family will fill your shoes as you have taught them. Rest in peace Billy, go be with God.