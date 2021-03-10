Billy Coffey Death – Obituary : We are saddened to hear of the passing of Billy Coffey. Billy was a stalwart with Ahane in the 50’s and 60’s and had such pass…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Billy Coffey.

Billy was a stalwart with Ahane in the 50’s and 60’s and had such passion for the GAA. Billy was an absolute gentleman and he will be sadly missed.

You can leave your condolences here https://rip.ie/death-notice/billy-coffey-monaleen-limerick/452415

