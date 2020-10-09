Billy George Death – Dead :   Billy George Obituary : Former stylist at “The Real” Passed Away, Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 9, 2020
0 Comment

Billy George Death – Dead :  Billy George Obituary : Former stylist at “The Real” Passed Away, Cause of Death Unknown.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Billy George, a former stylist at “The Real.” He was a true artist and an original of fashion. He was dapper, fabulous, and loving. We send love and prayers to his family and friends. @TheRealDaytime wrote on twitter on October 9.  2020.

Who is Billy Goerge ?

Billy George is a former stylist at “The Real.” He was a true artist and an original of fashion.

Get to know the man behind The Real‘s Adrienne Bailon’s stylish looks every day… wardrobe stylist Billy George! Check out this YouTube video of him.

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Image result for rip

Billy George Death – Dead :  Billy George Obituary : Former stylist at “The Real” Passed Away, Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.