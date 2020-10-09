Billy George Death – Dead :   Billy George Obituary : Former stylist at “The Real” Passed Away, Cause of Death Unknown.

Billy George Death – Dead : Billy George Obituary : F ormer stylist at “The Real” Passed Away, Cause of Death Unknown.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Billy George , a former stylist at “The Real.” He was a true artist and an original of fashion. He was dapper, fabulous, and loving. We send love and prayers to his family and friends. @TheRealDaytime wrote on twitter on October 9 . 2020.

Who is Billy Goerge ?

Billy George is a former stylist at “The Real.” He was a true artist and an original of fashion.

Get to know the man behind The Real‘s Adrienne Bailon’s stylish looks every day… wardrobe stylist Billy George! Check out this YouTube video of him.

Cause of Death. We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information. Tributes. The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.