Billy Graham, WWE Icon, Passes Away at the Age of 79

WWE Legend Billy Graham Dead at 79

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWWF World Heavyweight Champion Billy Graham passed away on January 21, 2019, at the age of 79. Graham was one of the most influential figures in the history of professional wrestling, and his legacy will be remembered for generations to come.

Early Life and Career

Born as Eldridge Wayne Coleman on June 7, 1943, in Phoenix, Arizona, Graham began his wrestling career in the late 1960s. He quickly rose to fame with his charismatic personality and unique style, which included his signature bleach-blond hair, mustache, and muscular physique. Graham was also known for his flamboyant ring attire, which often included capes, tassels, and sequins.

Championship Reigns

Graham won his first WWWF World Heavyweight Championship in April 1977, defeating Bruno Sammartino in a historic match. He held the title for nearly ten months before losing it to Bob Backlund in February 1978. Graham’s championship reigns were some of the most memorable in wrestling history, and his matches with Sammartino and Backlund are still talked about today.

Retirement and Legacy

Graham retired from wrestling in 1987 due to health issues, but he remained a beloved figure in the industry. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, and he continued to make appearances at WWE events, including WrestleMania 21 in 2005, where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Graham’s legacy extends beyond his wrestling career. He was known for his motivational speaking and his work as a bodybuilder and fitness guru. He also wrote several books, including his autobiography, “Superstar Billy Graham: Tangled Ropes.”

Tributes and Condolences

Graham’s passing was met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans and fellow wrestlers. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted, “RIP ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham, a true icon in the industry and one of the greatest talkers in the history of the business.” Former WWE Champion Hulk Hogan tweeted, “The wrestling world lost a true original with the passing of Superstar Billy Graham. He was a friend and an inspiration to me and many others. Rest in peace, my brother.”

Graham’s impact on the wrestling industry cannot be overstated. He was a trailblazer who paved the way for future generations of wrestlers, and his contributions will be remembered for years to come.

Conclusion

Billy Graham will always be remembered as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. His charisma, style, and championship reigns made him a legend in the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of wrestlers. Rest in peace, Superstar Billy Graham.

