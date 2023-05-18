Billy Graham, WWE Icon, Passes Away at the Age of 79

WWE Legend Billy Graham Dead At 79

On January 21, 2019, the professional wrestling world lost a true icon with the passing of “Superstar” Billy Graham. Born as Eldridge Wayne Coleman on June 7, 1943, Graham was a true pioneer of the industry, known for his flamboyant persona, muscular build, and charismatic promos. He was one of the most influential wrestlers of all time, inspiring countless others to follow in his footsteps.

The Early Years

Graham began his professional wrestling career in 1970, after spending several years as a bodybuilder. He quickly made a name for himself with his unique look and over-the-top personality, becoming a fan favorite in the territory system. In 1975, Graham signed with the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF), now known as WWE, where he would achieve his greatest success.

The Superstar Era

It was in the WWWF that Graham truly became a superstar. He won the WWWF Heavyweight Championship from Bruno Sammartino in April 1977, in what was considered one of the biggest upsets in wrestling history. Graham would go on to hold the championship for nearly ten months, defending it against the likes of Dusty Rhodes, Ivan Koloff, and Pedro Morales.

Graham was known for his colorful ring attire, which included feather boas, tie-dyed tights, and cowboy boots. He was also one of the first wrestlers to use entrance music, with his theme song “Superstar” becoming an instant classic. Graham’s promos were equally as memorable, with his raspy voice and bombastic personality captivating audiences around the world.

The Influence

Graham’s impact on professional wrestling cannot be overstated. He was one of the first wrestlers to embrace the “sports entertainment” aspect of the business, using his character and persona to sell tickets and merchandise. He was also one of the first wrestlers to speak openly about his steroid use, admitting that he took the performance-enhancing drugs to maintain his muscular physique.

Graham’s influence can be seen in countless wrestlers who followed in his footsteps. Hulk Hogan, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and Jesse Ventura are just a few of the wrestlers who were inspired by Graham’s larger-than-life persona and flashy ring attire. Even today, wrestlers like John Cena and The Rock continue to carry on Graham’s legacy.

The Legacy

Graham retired from wrestling in 1987, but his influence on the industry continued. In 2004, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, cementing his place as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Graham’s legacy also includes his work as a trainer and mentor to up-and-coming wrestlers, including Scott Steiner and Lex Luger.

Outside of wrestling, Graham was also known for his evangelical Christian beliefs. He became a born-again Christian in the late 1970s, and often incorporated his faith into his wrestling promos. He later became a minister, and continued to spread his message of faith and hope to audiences around the world.

The End

Graham’s health had been in decline for several years, and he had undergone multiple surgeries, including a liver transplant in 2002. On January 15, 2019, Graham was admitted to a hospital in Arizona with pneumonia. He passed away six days later, at the age of 79.

The wrestling world mourns the loss of “Superstar” Billy Graham. His impact on the industry will be felt for generations to come, and his legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time is secure. Rest in peace, Billy Graham.

