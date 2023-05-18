Billy Graham, WWE Legend, Passes Away 20 Minutes Before His Demise

WWE Legend Billy Graham has Died

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham. Graham, who had been battling multiple health issues, passed away peacefully at his home in Arizona surrounded by his family. He was 77 years old.

A Look Back at the Life of Billy Graham

Born Wayne Coleman in 1943, Graham began his wrestling career in the 1960s under the guidance of Stu Hart in Calgary. He quickly made a name for himself with his muscular physique and charismatic personality, and he soon caught the attention of Vince McMahon Sr., who brought him to the World Wide Wrestling Federation (now WWE) in the early 1970s.

Graham’s career took off in the WWF, where he became known for his flamboyant ring attire, colorful interviews, and signature move, the bearhug. He won his first WWF Championship in 1977, and he held the title for nearly a year before dropping it to Bob Backlund.

Graham’s influence on the world of professional wrestling cannot be overstated. He was one of the first wrestlers to cultivate a larger-than-life persona, and his style and attitude paved the way for countless wrestlers who followed in his footsteps. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

The Legacy of Billy Graham

While Graham may be remembered for his wrestling career, he was also a devoted family man and a man of faith. He was a born-again Christian who often spoke about his belief in God and the power of prayer. In recent years, he had been battling a number of health issues, including liver disease and pneumonia, but he remained optimistic and committed to his faith.

Graham’s death is a loss not just for the wrestling community, but for fans around the world who grew up watching him in the ring. His larger-than-life personality and incredible athleticism made him a true icon of the sport, and his influence will be felt for generations to come.

Remembering Billy Graham

As news of Graham’s passing spread, fans and fellow wrestlers took to social media to share their memories and pay tribute to the WWE legend. Many spoke of his kindness, his generosity, and his unwavering dedication to his craft.

“Billy Graham was one of the most charismatic performers to ever step foot in the ring,” wrote WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. “He was an inspiration to many of us, and his legacy will live on forever.”

“Rest in peace to the legend Billy Graham,” added wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

As we mourn the loss of a true legend, we can take comfort in knowing that Billy Graham’s legacy will live on forever. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and his influence on the sport will continue to be felt for generations to come.

