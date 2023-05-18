Billy Graham, WWE legend, passes away 20 minutes prior to his demise

WWE Legend Billy Graham Has Died

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of WWE legend Billy Graham. He died just 20 minutes ago at the age of 77. Graham was one of the most iconic figures in the history of professional wrestling, and his contributions to the sport will never be forgotten.

A Trailblazer in the Wrestling World

Billy Graham was born Wayne Coleman on June 7, 1943, in Phoenix, Arizona. He began his wrestling career in the 1960s and quickly made a name for himself as a charismatic and powerful performer. Graham was one of the first wrestlers to incorporate bodybuilding into his training, and his muscular physique earned him the nickname “The Superstar.”

Graham’s larger-than-life personality and flashy ring attire made him a fan favorite, and he quickly became one of the biggest stars in the wrestling world. He won his first championship in 1975, defeating Bruno Sammartino to become the World Wide Wrestling Federation Heavyweight Champion.

A Controversial Figure

Graham was known for his controversial statements and actions both in and out of the ring. He was one of the first wrestlers to break kayfabe, or the unwritten rule that wrestlers should never reveal that wrestling is scripted. Graham openly talked about the staged nature of wrestling, which was a taboo subject at the time.

Graham also made headlines for his drug use and legal troubles. He was arrested multiple times for drug possession and spent time in prison. Despite his personal issues, Graham remained a beloved figure among wrestling fans and continued to perform well into his 60s.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Billy Graham’s impact on the wrestling world cannot be overstated. He paved the way for future wrestlers to incorporate bodybuilding and showmanship into their performances, and he helped to popularize wrestling as a form of entertainment.

Graham’s influence can still be seen in the wrestling world today. Superstars like Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and John Cena have all cited Graham as an inspiration, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of wrestlers.

Rest in peace, Billy Graham. You will be missed.

