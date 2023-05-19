Billy Graham, WWE Legend, Passes Away at Age 79

WWE Legend Billy Graham Dead at 79

WWE legend and Hall of Famer, Billy Graham passed away on January 21, 2019, at the age of 79. Graham had been battling various health issues for several years, including liver disease and pneumonia.

A Look at Graham’s Career

Born as Eldridge Wayne Coleman on June 7, 1943, in Phoenix, Arizona, Graham began his career in wrestling in 1969. He quickly gained popularity due to his charismatic personality, impressive physique, and unique in-ring style.

Graham became a household name during his time in the WWE (then known as the World Wide Wrestling Federation). He held the WWE Championship for 296 days in 1977-78, defeating Bruno Sammartino for the title.

Graham was known for his flamboyant personality and his signature move, the ‘Bearhug Backbreaker.’ He also had a brief stint as a manager for the tag team, The Valiant Brothers.

Legacy in Wrestling

Graham’s influence on the wrestling world was significant. He paved the way for future wrestlers who wanted to showcase their unique personalities and gimmicks, and he was one of the first wrestlers to use his real name as his ring name.

He was also known for his memorable interviews, where he would often speak his mind and challenge his opponents. Graham’s impact on the wrestling world can still be felt today, as he inspired wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Jesse Ventura.

Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, and he continued to make appearances at wrestling events and conventions until his health began to decline.

Tributes Pour in

Following the news of Graham’s passing, tributes poured in from the wrestling community and fans around the world.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted, “RIP Superstar. I learned a lot from him, and enjoyed knowing him. My condolences to his family.”

Hulk Hogan, who was heavily influenced by Graham, tweeted, “Rest in peace my brother, you were the first person who taught me how to ‘cut a promo.'”

Other wrestlers and fans took to social media to share their memories of Graham and express their condolences to his family.

Final Thoughts

Billy Graham will be remembered as one of the most influential wrestlers of all time. His larger-than-life personality and unique in-ring style inspired generations of wrestlers, and his impact on the wrestling world will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Superstar.

