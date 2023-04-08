Billy Hahn Death : Coach Billy Hahn, adored by many, passes away.

The Passing of the Adored Coach Billy Hahn

The Basketball Community Mourns the Loss of Coach Billy Hahn

The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of a beloved coach, Billy Hahn, who passed away on July 28, 2021. He was an assistant coach at multiple schools during his career, including Maryland, Ohio State, and West Virginia University. He was a well-respected figure in the basketball community, known for his dedication, passion, and kindness.

Early Life and Career

Billy Hahn was born on May 10, 1954, in Wheeling, West Virginia. He attended Wheeling Central Catholic High School where he was a standout basketball player. After high school, he attended West Liberty State College, where he played college basketball. After his playing career, he began his coaching career as an assistant at Mount Saint Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Coaching Career

Over the next few years, Hahn would work as an assistant coach at multiple schools, including Vanderbilt, Ohio State, and Saint Louis. In 1989, he returned to his alma mater, West Liberty State College, to serve as the head coach of the men’s basketball team. He would lead the team to a 63-22 record over three seasons before leaving to become an assistant coach at Maryland.

During his time at Maryland, Hahn was a part of the coaching staff that led the team to the NCAA tournament in 1994, 1995, and 1996. In 2001, he left Maryland to become the head coach at La Salle University in Philadelphia. He would spend three seasons at La Salle before returning to Maryland as an assistant coach.

Hahn would spend the remaining years of his career as an assistant coach at West Virginia University, where he worked alongside head coach Bob Huggins. He helped lead the team to the NCAA tournament ten times and was a key figure in the team’s success during his tenure.

A Beloved Figure in the Basketball Community

Throughout his career, Hahn was known for his dedication to his players and his love for the game of basketball. He was a respected figure in the basketball community, and his loss has been felt by many.

In a statement, Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon paid tribute to Hahn, calling him “a great man” and “a dear friend.” He went on to say, “He was a tireless worker who had a positive impact on so many people. His love for the game of basketball was contagious, and his love for his players was unwavering. Billy was truly one of a kind, and he will be missed.”

Similarly, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins issued a statement, saying, “Billy was more than just an assistant coach to me; he was like a brother. He was a great coach, but an even better person. He touched the lives of so many people and made them better.”

In Memoriam

In conclusion, the loss of Coach Billy Hahn has been felt by the entire basketball community. He was a respected figure who dedicated his life to the game and his players. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on through the many players and coaches who were touched by his kindness, dedication, and love of the game. Rest in peace, Coach Hahn.