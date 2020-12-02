Billy Horne Death -Dead : Billy Horne has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Billy Horne has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 2. 2020.

Jason Appleton 23 hrs · I can’t believe my dear friend Billy Horne has passed away. He and I go back to when we were bouncing in clubs together when we were 18. He layers got into amazing shape and began fighting for me at the MMA Big Show ultimately becoming my Middleweight Champion. A born hustler that was always straight up. Always everywhere at the same time as though there were twenty of him scattered around the city on weekends. Always one to come up, shake your hand and give a quick hug and update you on his goings on. A few jokes and off he went. I loved Mojo and respected him immensely. The news of his passing has hit me pretty hard. He’s my age. Great health. Great attitude. He’s still gone. I don’t know the details why other than a heart issue. I have so many memories of Mojo that bring a smile and pride to my face. Like the time he fought Josh Haines from the Ultimate Fighter for $500 because he knew he could win and build his name. Beat Josh he did, as well as many others. Mojo was my middle weight Roger Bowling. Someone I could put against any UFC or major show veteran with the confidence that they would not only win, but put the crowd on their feet cheering. A true warrior in every sense and if there were ever an MMA Big Show hall of fame, Billy would be of the first in. Even as I type this, I’m in disbelief. I even tried calling Mojo hoping for an answer. I texted him with no response. This is real. I’m so over 2020…

Tributes

Zayne Sizemore

Holy cow I remember meeting him when me and Duke came up and hung out at the mall. He was a cool guy, damn shame

Xander Stone

i’m so sorry to hear this. i was around back in the MMA big show days and was a fan of Mojo.

Connie Bair

Wow, I’m in complete shock. Great guy with a huge heart! He will be missed by so many people. Rest in perfection MOJO.

Andy Brookbank

Man that is a shame. Enjoyed watching him fight. Sorry for the loss of your friend.

Quinton Simpson

One of the best to ever step foot in the bigshow cage and outside of that a true class act

Dean Welch

I’m still speechless of what happened. Always sends out positive vibes. Fly high dude.

Marianne Cotugno

I remember seeing him fight at one of your shows… definitely an entertaining fighter

Justin Christie

Mojo was a phenomenal martial artist. I’m grateful to have competed on the same show as him. Always a pleasure to watch him perform.