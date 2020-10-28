Billy Joe Shaver Death –Dead-Obituaries : Country music singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Country music singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver, whom Willie Nelson once called “the greatest living songwriter,” died Wednesday at the age of 81.

His friend Connie Nelson said he died Wednesday in his native Texas following a stroke, according to a statement posted online on October 28. 2020 by NBC News

Who is Billy Joe Shaver ?

Shaver was born in Corsicana, Texas, United States, and raised by his mother, Victory Watson Shaver, his father Virgil having left the family before Billy Joe was born. Until he was 12, he spent a great deal of time with his grandmother in Corsicana so that his mother could work in Waco. He sometimes accompanied his mother to her job at a local nightclub, where he began to be exposed to country music. According to his profile on Wikipedia