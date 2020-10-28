Billy Joe Shaver Death –Dead-Obituaries : Country music singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Country music singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver, whom Willie Nelson once called “the greatest living songwriter,” died Wednesday at the age of 81.
His friend Connie Nelson said he died Wednesday in his native Texas following a stroke, according to a statement posted online on October 28. 2020 by NBC News
Who is Billy Joe Shaver ?
Shaver was born in Corsicana, Texas, United States, and raised by his mother, Victory Watson Shaver, his father Virgil having left the family before Billy Joe was born. Until he was 12, he spent a great deal of time with his grandmother in Corsicana so that his mother could work in Waco. He sometimes accompanied his mother to her job at a local nightclub, where he began to be exposed to country music. According to his profile on Wikipedia
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Sad to hear that Billy Joe Shaver passed away. Billy Joe was a true original—a poet with a keen eye and a heart of gold….
Posted by Sawyer Brown on Wednesday, October 28, 2020
R.I.P. Billy Joe Shaver
Iconic songwriter, entertainer and Outlaw Country Music pioneer.
Condolences to his family and friends.
Posted by Hank 3 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020
I want send my condolences to the friends and families of Jerry Jeff Walker and Billy Joe Shaver. I really enjoyed and…
Posted by Chris Knight on Wednesday, October 28, 2020
John Walker wrote
My wife and I were lucky enough to attend one of those performances with Billy Joe in Chicago a few years ago. A great person…
We are truly fortunate to have Jerry Jeff’s…Billy Joe’s…let’s include John Prine and Justin Townes Earle in there as well even.
Very tough year indeed all around.
Katie Beach Padgett wrote
I have always loved Billy Joe Shaver. He was a wonderful songwriter and performer. I always hoped to get to see him live and regret that I never did. I used to listened to his album Tramp On Your Street on constant repeat while my dad was dying of cancer. There was something so soulful about his songs and his voice that I found such comfort in. Such a sad day.
Mary Schneider-Johnston wrote
Oh man… those are tunes I listened to with my dad’s big ol’ DJ headphones, rocking in his chair and singing at the top of my little lungs.
He brought a lot of joy to this old world. Rest in peace, Sir. Godspeed.
