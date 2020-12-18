Billy Johnson Death -Dead – Obituary : AIW fan Billy Johnson has Died .
AIW fan Billy Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
We just found out that longtime AIW fan Billy Johnson has passed away, Rest In Peace Billy and thank you for all those rides in your limo on show days. pic.twitter.com/Zg2SZQ7mVk
— Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) December 17, 2020
