By | December 18, 2020
Billy Johnson Death -Dead – Obituary : AIW fan Billy Johnson has Died .

AIW fan Billy Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Absolute Intense Wrestling @aiwrestling We just found out that longtime AIW fan Billy Johnson has passed away, Rest In Peace Billy and thank you for all those rides in your limo on show days.

