Billy Kenoi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Billy Kenoi has Died .

Billy Kenoi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

RIP Billy Kenoi. We've learned the former Hawaii County mayor has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 51-years-old.https://t.co/8imZve8C1i — Stephanie Lum (@StephanieLum) January 27, 2021

