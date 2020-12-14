Billy Loredo Death -Obituary – Dead : Billy Loredo has Died from COVID-19.

Billy Loredo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.

Manny Saenz is feeling sad. 13 hrs · So sad to wake this morning to the news that my friend Billy A. Loredo lost his battle with COVID-19. He and I hit it off a few years ago on a cruise to South Padre Island with the South Texas Mustang Club, being that we both owned similar Ford “Fox-body” Mustang convertibles. My heart goes out to his wife Sonya and his entire family. He was a great attorney and a wonderful family man. I’ll miss talking cars and life with him. Rest in peace my friend. Sigh. 345345 117 Comments 4 Shares Like Comment Share

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

It was indeed sad news…prayers for his family especially his wife who has shared his story with us all….sorry about your pal .

Oh, no! I used to work for Mr. Loredo as an undergrad. Wonderful person, great attorney, and great boss. This is truly devastating news. My heart goes out to his family. May he Rest In Peace .

So sad. He was a nice man. He served as a special commissioner for several of our eminent domain cases. May he Rest In Peace.

I had the pleasure of meeting Billy. Truly a great person. Prayers for all his family and friends.

So sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers for his family and friends.

So sad news to hear RIP Billy Loredo. Our deepest condolences to your family. It was an honor to have known you.

My sincere condolences to you Manny and his family and friends. This is so so sad. I wish we could get past this and get on with our normal lives.

Sad to hear. He was a year behind me in law school. Those close to him always spoke highly of him. May he Rest In Peace.

My deepest condolences to his family and you Manny. May he Rest in Eternal Peace.

This is insane.. this virus is nothing to take lightly. My heart goes out to Sonya . They had such a beautiful love story.

This virus continues to take our people & many still take this lightly as if it wasn’t real my condolences to his family

Wow, so sad, loss for words. Our condolences Manny Saenz .

My sincere condolences to you and his family. May he RIP. Lord help us all.

My deepest condolences. Prayers and love to his friends and family.