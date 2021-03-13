Billy Nobles Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Billy Nobles has Died.
Kristin Ashley Rideout 4h · The world just lost an incredible man, I don’t even know where to begin. Tori Knable has been one of my dearest friends for over 10 years and I’ve watched this relationship grow, and a family being built. I cannot begin to imagine the pain you are feeling in this moment, and I cannot begin to try and understand. I am completely numb for you and the kids, and know I am here for you every single day! You have the strongest guardian angel looking over you and your family, and your unborn child, Billy Nobles will forever be watching over you. Tori, I love you more than you will ever know.
Source: (8) Facebook
Bonnie Boukedes Larussa
This is so incredibly sad,,,my heart breaks for this young mom, if there is anything I could do for her, even though I don’t even know her, I wish I could mend her broken heart❤I’m so sorry for your loss Kristin.
Katy Bramkamp
Oh my this is soooo sad . I can’t imagine the pain & sorrow. Sending hugs & luv & prayers.
Sydney Zackeroff
This is absolutely heart-breaking. Sending prayers to you, Tori, and their family .
Travis Scott
Wow, so sorry Tori. just know that you have a whole community praying for you and your family and many shoulders to lean on for anything.
