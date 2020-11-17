Billy Pierce Death –Dead-Obituaries : Billy Pierce has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Billy Pierce has died, according to a statement posted online on November 16. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Please pray for the repose of the soul of Billy Pierce ‘19 who tragically passed away too soon. Billy was an active, loving, and exceptional Spartan. He will be greatly missed by many. Please keep Billy and his family in your prayers.
Eternal rest grant him, O Lord,and let perpetual light shine upon him.May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed,through the mercy of God,rest in peace. Amen.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
