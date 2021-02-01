Billy Ritchie Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Billy Ritchie has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Billy Ritchie has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with deep sadness that we notify our membership of the loss of our colleague Billy Ritchie who lost his battle with Leukaemia on Friday 15 January. https://t.co/b1DSeLcvGD pic.twitter.com/BlBCiPHOS0
— DefencePolFed (@DefencePolFed) February 1, 2021
DefencePolFed @DefencePolFed It is with deep sadness that we notify our membership of the loss of our colleague Billy Ritchie who lost his battle with Leukaemia on Friday 15 January. https://facebook.com/DefencePoliceFederation/photos/251112803201999…
