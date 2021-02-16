Billy Thompson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : legendary Referee Billy Thompson MBE has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
legendary Referee Billy Thompson MBE has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
The Full Time Referees are sorry to hear of the passing of legendary Referee Billy Thompson MBE, at the age of 87. Billy will always be remembered as one of the most respected Referees to grace the game with his record of honours some of the most extensive of all time. RIP Billy pic.twitter.com/n0CbqvpiNC
— RFL Referees (@RFLReferees) February 16, 2021
