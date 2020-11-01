Billy Tubbs Death -Dead : The former Sooners basketball coach has died has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Billy Tubbs. The former Sooners basketball coach has died has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

Tributes 

Dylan Buckingham wrote 
News four has learned that former #Sooners basketball coach Billy Tubbs has died at the age of 85.

Oklahoma Sooners on SI wrote 
Billy Tubbs, the winningest basketball coach in #Sooners history, has passed away in hospice care at 85.

Tubbs led Oklahoma to a national runner-up finish in 1988, and won Big Eight Coach of the Year honors four times over his fourteen seasons in Norman.

