Billy Tubbs Death -Dead : The former Sooners basketball coach has died has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Billy Tubbs. The former Sooners basketball coach has died has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

” Bryan Keating on Twitter: “Rest In Peace Billy Tubbs. The former Sooners basketball coach has died at the age of 85. ”

Rest In Peace Billy Tubbs. The former Sooners basketball coach has died at the age of 85. pic.twitter.com/KKw1IFKULm — Bryan Keating (@KOCOKeating) November 1, 2020

Tributes

We are heartbroken to hear that legendary coach Billy Tubbs passed away this morning at the age of 85. His family has requested that we share the following statement. pic.twitter.com/GOBLiubBQ3 — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 1, 2020

Dylan Buckingham wrote

News four has learned that former #Sooners basketball coach Billy Tubbs has died at the age of 85. Oklahoma Sooners on SI wrote

Billy Tubbs, the winningest basketball coach in #Sooners history, has passed away in hospice care at 85. Tubbs led Oklahoma to a national runner-up finish in 1988, and won Big Eight Coach of the Year honors four times over his fourteen seasons in Norman.

Sending our deepest sympathies to the family of Billy Tubbs and @OU_MBBall. We’ll always remember coach Tubbs as an ambassador for the game and a great Bedlam rival. pic.twitter.com/ZvGTqqSIcb — OSU Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) November 1, 2020

Sending our deepest sympathies to the family of Billy Tubbs and @OU_MBBall. We’ll always remember coach Tubbs as an ambassador for the game and a great Bedlam rival. pic.twitter.com/ZvGTqqSIcb — OSU Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) November 1, 2020