Billy Wisman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Billy Wisman has Died.

Jacob Bryant Mitchell 12h · Well now that it’s out I’ll make a post.. Billy Wisman last night was a damn blast as always when your around.. walked out and saw you coming in and u came over and gave me the biggest hug.. asked me how the woman and kids were doing.. I use the bathroom and come back to 2 beers waiting on me.. never failed .. we stood and bullshitted till 3am u kept Kourtneii Jenkins company talking about our wedding for a good hour.. we shook hands and hugged goodbye.. never thought in a million years I’d wake up to that call this morning.. the memories we have made over the years have been amazing.. the way you treated me and my family always meant the most to me! And to the times we were partying and we always had each other’s back no matter when or where it was… we didn’t spend every day or week today but when we were together it was like we were together 24/7.. brother I could keep going on this post everyone knows how good of a person you are.. your not only gonna be missed by me but by everyone who knew You… love you brotha! Gone but never forgotten.. RIP

Billy Wisman, I have been trying to catch my breathe since the moment I heard the news… you have been a part of my life for the past 3 years… you weren’t just someone I was involved with a few years ago…you were one of my absolute best friends. We just talked the other day… I can not believe you are gone… you taught me so much about life but my absolute favorite thing was to not care what anyone thinks because the people meant for you will love you for exactly how you are… you were a light for so many people.

Ill miss random snaps from you, ill miss you messaging me to check on Tay, ill miss our Italian touch salad dinner nights and watching movies and laughing to son and law because Polly Shore reminded me so much of you in that movie. Ill always remember you picking me up in that dumb limo you loved and saying let’s go finessinnnn’…or the night we drove all over leesburg and you showed me where you grew up and your old school before we picked Wiz up from the airport…or the night i was so sick you held me on your chest all night just to make sure I was still breathing… life doesn’t make sense sometimes and loosing you definitely is one of those times more than others…. you told me you’d always look out for me…I guess now it is just going to be from up above.

You never liked to fall asleep but I guess now it is your time to rest easy. Look after all of us… love you

