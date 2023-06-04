Binance Trading Strategy: “New 20 EMA Trading Strategy on Binance App: Earn $20 Daily”

Earn $20 Daily from Binance App | New 20 EMA Trading Strategy

Are you looking for ways to earn extra income from trading cryptocurrencies? Binance, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has just launched a new trading strategy that can help you earn $20 daily. This strategy involves using the 20 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator to identify profitable trades. In this article, we will discuss how you can use this new trading strategy to earn money on Binance.

What is 20 EMA?

EMA is a technical analysis indicator that helps traders identify trends in the market. EMA is calculated by taking the average of the closing price of an asset over a specific period. The 20 EMA is the average of the last 20 closing prices. This indicator is widely used in stock trading and forex trading. It is also used in cryptocurrency trading to identify trends and make profitable trades.

How to Use 20 EMA on Binance

To use the 20 EMA indicator on Binance, you need to follow these steps:

Log in to your Binance account. Select the cryptocurrency pair you want to trade. Open the trading chart for the selected pair. Click on the Indicators button and select 20 EMA from the list of indicators. The 20 EMA line will appear on the chart.

Now that you have added the 20 EMA indicator to your chart, you can use it to identify profitable trades.

How to Use 20 EMA to Identify Profitable Trades

The 20 EMA indicator can help you identify trends in the market. If the price of an asset is above the 20 EMA line, it is considered an uptrend. If the price is below the 20 EMA line, it is considered a downtrend. You can use this information to make profitable trades.

Here’s how you can use the 20 EMA to identify profitable trades:

Identify the trend: Look at the price chart and see if the price is above or below the 20 EMA line. If the price is above the 20 EMA line, it is an uptrend. If the price is below the 20 EMA line, it is a downtrend. Wait for a pullback: If the price is in an uptrend, wait for a pullback towards the 20 EMA line. If the price is in a downtrend, wait for a pullback towards the 20 EMA line. Buy or sell: Once the price pulls back towards the 20 EMA line, you can buy or sell depending on the trend. If the price is in an uptrend, buy when the price bounces off the 20 EMA line. If the price is in a downtrend, sell when the price bounces off the 20 EMA line. Set stop-loss and take-profit: Set your stop-loss and take-profit levels based on your risk tolerance and trading strategy.

Using this strategy, you can make profitable trades on Binance and earn $20 daily.

Conclusion

The 20 EMA trading strategy is a simple yet effective way to make profitable trades on Binance. By using this strategy, you can identify trends in the market and make trades based on those trends. Remember to always set stop-loss and take-profit levels to manage your risk. With this new trading strategy, you can earn $20 daily from Binance.

