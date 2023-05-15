“Bing AI Sidebar”: Using the Bing AI Sidebar in Edge: A Guide

Microsoft has recently integrated its powerful AI, GPT-4, into Edge with the Bing sidebar. While it may sound theoretical, it proves to be a copilot, an assistant, and a helper that can improve the way we use the web. Unlike ChatGPT, Edge’s Bing sidebar is not for casual chatting, but it offers three tabs for different aspects of its functionalities: Chat, Compose, and Insights.

Bing Chat allows you to interact with the GPT-4 backend through natural language, but you can use it for more than just checking the weather. You can ask for information, research, product comparisons, data extraction, and content summary. Bing Chat offers three response tones: More Creative, More Precise, and More Balanced, depending on the task at hand. You can also use the AI-powered Bing app on Android for quick answers to your questions.

Bing Chat can offer more information about something on the site you are looking at, even with vague prompts. It links directly to its sources of information, making it more accurate than other AIs. You can also ask Bing Chat to provide lists of all topics covered by the site, find links about sites, services, products, among others.

Bing Chat can extract information from a page, perform additional research, combine the results, and present them to you in a digestible way. You can compare products by asking Bing Chat to provide lists of the five pros and cons of two or more products, or to tell you why it’s better or worse than its direct competitors.

Bing Chat can summarize the content of a page or create text for you in different formats and tones, such as paragraphs, emails, blog posts, and “ideas” lists. You can also delegate the task of replying to someone online to Bing AI or even automate being obnoxious, but do it only for humor’s sake.

The Insights tab offers Bing AI’s analysis of the current page on the browser, including about the site, analytics, and page topics. It can also show you related searches to find more similar pages.

If you’re using Windows 11, Microsoft has added its powerful AI right on your Windows taskbar, which you can quickly enable or disable in the Windows 11 taskbar search. If you’d prefer to get rid of Bing, you can remove the Bing button from Edge’s toolbar entirely.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s integration of GPT-4 into Edge with the Bing sidebar offers a copilot, an assistant, and a tool that can improve the way we use the web. Bing Chat, Compose, and Insights offer different functionalities that can help you with information, research, product comparisons, data extraction, content summary, and more. Whether you’re using Edge or Windows 11, you can quickly access Bing AI for quick answers to your questions or to automate certain tasks.

News Source : MUO

