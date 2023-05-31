Binge Eating Disorder Treatment.: Causes and Treatment of Binge Eating Disorder: A Comprehensive Guide

Binge Eating Disorder: The Most Common Eating Disorder in the U.S.

Binge eating disorder (BED) is the most common eating disorder in the United States, affecting nearly 3 percent of the population at some point in their lives. However, it is still under-discussed and underrecognized, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment. In this article, we will discuss what binge eating disorder is, its symptoms and causes, and how it can be treated.

What is Binge Eating Disorder?

Binge eating disorder is a mental health condition characterized by recurrent episodes of binge eating, during which a person eats an objectively large amount of food in a short period of time while feeling a loss of control. Unlike ordinary overeating, binge eating episodes are frequent and accompanied by intense guilt and shame.

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) defines BED as the presence of at least one binge episode per week for three months or longer. During a binge episode, a person may eat three or more main courses in one sitting, eat more quickly than usual, and eat in secret. Binge eating episodes are often followed by feelings of guilt, disgust, and depression.

What Causes Binge Eating Disorder?

The causes of binge eating disorder are complex and can be influenced by various factors, including genetics, environment, and psychological factors. Studies have shown that people with a family history of eating disorders are more likely to develop BED, suggesting a genetic component.

Environmental factors such as diet culture and weight stigma can also contribute to the development of BED. People who have been subjected to weight stigma may use food as a coping mechanism, leading to binge eating episodes.

Psychological factors such as depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem can also contribute to the development of BED. Binge eating episodes may serve as a way to numb negative emotions or cope with stress.

How is Binge Eating Disorder Treated?

The treatment of BED typically involves a combination of psychotherapy, medication, and lifestyle changes. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is the most effective psychotherapy for BED, as it helps people identify and challenge negative thoughts and behaviors related to food and body image.

Medication such as antidepressants may also be prescribed to help manage symptoms of depression and anxiety, which often co-occur with BED.

Lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, stress management, and balanced nutrition are also essential in the treatment of BED. A registered dietitian can help people develop a healthy and sustainable meal plan that meets their nutritional needs while reducing the risk of binge eating episodes.

In conclusion, binge eating disorder is a common yet underrecognized mental health condition that can have serious consequences if left untreated. If you or someone you know is struggling with BED, it is important to seek help from a qualified healthcare professional. With the right treatment, recovery from binge eating disorder is possible.

binge eating disorder symptoms psychological effects of binge eating disorder binge eating disorder treatment options binge eating disorder causes and risk factors how to manage binge eating disorder

News Source : Dani Blum

Source Link :What Is Binge Eating Disorder? What to Know About Causes and Treatment/